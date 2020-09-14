Miley Cyrus has insisted it's ''crucial'' to get people voting in the upcoming US presidential election.

The 'Midnight Sky' hitmaker thinks November will bring about the most ''important'' election of her lifetime and called for her fans to vote for Joe Biden ahead of current President Donald Trump in order to have someone ''fit for the job'' installed in the White House.

Speaking on Nova 96.9's 'Fitzy & Wippa', she said: ''Listen I'm 27 and I know I've ever experienced an election this important in my life and hopefully not again in my lifetime.

''I can't express the importance enough, especially if young people getting out there and being active and making sure that their friends, their family are voting and have the information about whether it's mailing in, about the state of our country right now.

''It's just crucial that we get out there and make changes and we have someone fit for the job of running our country.''

Miley has been encouraged by seeing younger people ''getting mobilised'' ahead of the election, but she isn't going to be blindly optimistic by suggesting ''everything is going to be okay''.

She added: ''I think young people are really stepping up to the plate, really taking charge and getting mobilised working and advocating tirelessly.

''I really think so, I think that you know it's kind of rock bottom here right now. I think it's desperate times, I think people will really step up.

''I don't believe in 'don't worry, be happy', I believe that worry is healthy. Worry is why we are washing our hands, wearing our masks, keeping our distance.

''I believe in realism and not saying everything is going to be okay.''

Last week, the 27-year-old singer opened up on the MTV Video Music Awards 2013, when she took to the stage in her bra and pants and twerked alongside Robin Thicke, and admitted the outcry made her realise the ''power of [her] platform''.

Discussing the reaction and impact of the performance, she said: ''The idea that I can create so much noise ... but it's only focused on me, it's only focused on my performance.

''It doesn't feel like there's a greater purpose. And I realised the power of my platform and how many people I could get talking.

''And, I'm like, what if this talking then turned into conversations? Come up with healthy debating, people being heard. Just kind of redirecting some of the focus.''