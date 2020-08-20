Pop star Miley Cyrus has claimed that ''emotion lies to us''.
Miley Cyrus thinks ''emotion lies to us''.
The 27-year-old pop singer - who finalised her divorce from actor Liam Hemsworth earlier this year - has insisted she's a ''very logical person'' who doesn't allow emotion to cloud her thinking.
Explaining how she deals with heartbreak, Miley shared: ''I'm a very logical person. And I really try to not get lost in emotion, because our emotion lies to us.
''Our emotion sometimes makes us believe that every thought that we think is real. And I remember at a time we're dealing with heartbreak it's like, 'I'm never going to be the same again.' You know? 'My life is,' all of these things I was telling myself, it's just not true.
''So I'm very logical. So I am obsessed with lists. You can ask all my collaborators, I do the same thing when I song write; I have to write everything down.
''I'm a visual thinker. I need to see it. And I need to look at it and evaluate it, and it's value to me, and it's addition or subtraction to my being, to my existence.''
Miley approaches heartbreak as though it's a mathematical equation.
She told Zane Lowe on Apple Music: ''So when dealing with heartbreak, I look at what's being added, what's being subjected, and I write down each on each side of the scale.
''And then I measure from one to 10, 10 being the greatest, what they're contributing or not to my life. And then I look at those numbers, 'Okay, what's the higher number on the addition, and is it higher number on the subtraction to my life?'
''And then I can make a logical decision based on numbers, and not based on every thought that I think, because our brain totally does its own thing sometimes. And a lot of the time what you're feeling, isn't something that you're just feeling right now; it's something that you felt when you were 10.''
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
Would a permanent hiatus be the best choice for the much-loved boyband?
'These Streets' was released on this day (July 17th) in 2006.
Following the release of her critically-acclaimed fourth album 'What's Your Pleasure?', Jessie Ware drops a dramatic video for her song 'The Kill'.
Just a fraction of the black women who have paved the way for pop artists.
Lizzo has teamed up with Queer Eye's Fab Five for the lyric video release of her song 'Soulmate', which featured on her critically acclaimed album...
When music and the cosmos collide.
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
This blending of the stoner bromance with the Christmas comedy works surprisingly well, layering gross-out...
Ever since Chris, Ethan and Isaac were young, the trio of friends have always spent...
Molly Moris is a private investigator who puts crime-fighting before fashion and is dedicated to...
Novelist Sparks turns screenwriter with this film, which combines his usual themes (beaches, grieving teens,...
Despite the everyday trials and tribulations of growing old, motherhood and balancing fulltime careers; Carrie,...
Author Nicholas Sparks is certainly a popular man in Hollywood at the moment his hugely...
Watch the trailer for Hannah Montana The MovieHannah Montana has had the feature film treatment....