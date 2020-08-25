Miley Cyrus has released new charitable merchandise to honour her late grandmother, who passed away last week.
The 'Midnight Sky' hitmaker revealed last week her grandmother, Loretta ''Mammie'' Finley, had passed away, and she has now taken to social media to announce the release of two ''Mammie'' themed t-shirts in her memory.
A portion of the profits from the sale of the t-shirts will be donated to Communities In Schools (CIS) of Tennessee, as Miley's grandmother was a teacher, who graduated college at the age of 70.
Posting on Twitter, Miley said: ''In honor of my Mammies funeral #Mammie4Evr limited tees are up on http://shop.Mileycyrus.com.... portion of profits will be donated to @CISTennessee to support children staying in school! My grandma was a preschool teacher and graduated college at 70 years old! My hero! (sic)''
CIS of Tennessee then commented on the post, thanking the 26-year-old singer for her generous offer.
They replied: ''Wow! Thank you so much @MileyCyrus for your support! Our hearts are with you during this time. #Mammie4Evr #AllinforKids (sic)''
Miley confirmed her grandma had passed away last week, when she hailed her as the ''ultimate model of being a true light in a dark world''.
She wrote in a touching tribute featuring pictures and videos of her grandmother: ''Even though you are gone.... NOTHING has or ever will change. You will FOREVER be my inspiration and fashion icon. Even more than that the ultimate model of being a true LIGHT in a dark world. You are sunshine. Everyday I wake and see that fiery ball in the sky I will see your face. Then say a prayer thanking heaven above for giving me the best grandmother a girl could ever be gifted.
''I will miss you for the rest of my life.... I will keep your spirit here by continuing to do good for others and treating them the way we all desire to be treated. With an infinite amount of the same gentle kindness you displayed daily. We will ache everyday you are not with us.... (sic)''
