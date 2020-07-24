Miley Cyrus has splashed out on a $4.95 million six-bedroom mansion in Hidden Hills, Los Angeles with vaulted ceiling and a screening room.
The 27-year-old singer is reportedly the new owner of the 6,800 foot home in a gated community in Los Angeles after she closed the deal on the six-bedroom pad on Thursday (23.07.20).
According to Variety, her new home has been described as an East Coast traditional property built in the 1950s, that has recently been completely refurbished with arched windows, French oak floorboards and an extensive outdoor entertaining area.
The home boasts two master bedrooms, with one on the ground floor and another on the first floor, which also has a shower fit for two.
All six-bedrooms have their own en-suite, while the upstairs master bedroom also includes a fireplace, walk-in closet, access to a balcony and a large bathroom with a marble-lined steam shower and glam station.
It also comes complete with a private screening room with eight black leather reclining seats and a 135-inch screen situated next to a wet bar room for drinks and snacks.
The formal living room boasts a vaulted ceiling and French doors leading out to the landscaped grounds with a lagoon-style swimming pool and spa lined by boulders.
Next to the patio, is an outdoor kitchen with a dining table for formal meals or a fire fit for a more relaxed evening.
The extravagant purchase comes days after the 'Wrecking Ball' hitmaker revealed she has quit smoking marijuana since November.
She has been sober since undergoing vocal cord surgery late last year, despite previously being an advocate for the drug.
Her mother Tish confirmed: ''Everybody thinks Miley is like this wild thing.
''First of all, Miley doesn't even smoke pot anymore. She smokes CBD only. She doesn't drink. She's the cleanest person I know. She's like, she's just so solid.''
