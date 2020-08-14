Miley Cyrus doesn't want to get married again or have kids.

The 'Malibu' hitmaker has no plans to tie the knot again following her split from Liam Hemsworth in August 2019 after less than a year of marriage and admitted she has no desire to have children either.

When asked in an interview with Sirius XM's Nicole Ryan if she would wed again or if she hopes to start a family, Miley said: ''Not really, I never really cared that much. I am sure that my fans are going to pull me up at 12 saying 'oh I want to have kids' but like I don't, as a 27-year-old woman that would have a little bit more of a realistic idea of what they want. That has never been kind of my priority.''

Miley said she would consider adoption although she has reservations about having children naturally due to environmental concerns.

The 27-year-old singer said: ''I actually think in a way, just looking at our climate change and our water and our food it feels like to me if anything that I would like to take someone that is on the earth. I love adoption and I think that's really amazing.

''I do not shame anyone that wants to have children. I just personally don't believe that's a priority for me in my life.''

Cyrus - who recently spilt with boyfriend Cody Simpson - also suggested that men aren't put under the same scrutiny over whether they will marry or have kids.

She explained: ''For me I don't just really think about marriage and things like this anymore... I follow a lot of feminists online and it's kind of like, how many men do you ask if they are going to get married or have kids?

''I'm sure maybe you do want to buy into Jonas Brothers and things like that, but I don't think many men feel the pressure to have kids and get married.''