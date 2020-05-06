Miley Cyrus doesn't ''feel appropriate'' sharing her new music at the moment.

The 27-year-old star has finished working on her new record - the follow up to 2017's 'Younger Now' - and while she revealed the material is ''kind of rock influenced'', she didn't want to unveil the tracks with the world still struggling with the coronavirus pandemic.

Admitting she was ready to head out on tour, she told WSJ Magazine: ''But it's hard to feel appropriate releasing music at this time.

''But I made a record that's kind of rock influenced, hence my mullet. This was not just a random Wednesday 'Tiger King' haircut.

''This was to go with the new music, but now I'm rolling through Calabasas with a Joe Exotic mullet.''

The 'We Can't Stop' hitmaker's comments follow recent reports she is making a rock album with lyrics inspired by her split from Liam Hemsworth last year.

An insider said: ''Miley had a lot of music ready to go last summer but went back to the drawing board when she split up with Liam.

''There was a lot of soul-searching to be done and she re-evaluated everything in her life, including the songs she was preparing to release.''

It's said the singer has even collaborated with US pop punk icons Blink-182 for the upcoming collection, and she even spent some time in the studio with the 'What's My Age Again?' group towards the end of 2019.

The source added: ''She got in the studio with Blink-182 at the end of last year and is really pleased with the result. The album is now sounding much more rock 'n' roll. It's a far cry from her pop sound of years gone by.''