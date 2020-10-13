Miley Cyrus finds choosing her singles to be “intimidating”.

The 27-year-old singer has admitted it can be daunting selecting which of her tracks she’d like to showcase to the world as singles and which ones would be better as album tracks, as she says there’s a lot of pressure to “give a sample of what’s to come”.

She said: "It's always kind of intimidating choosing a single because I think that's what's expected, is you feel like you're giving a sample of what's to come.

“I’ve never done it this way, but usually I have my full body of work written and then I go through, you know, 10, 12, 14 songs and pick the one that I feel like does … shine some light on what the record will be.”

But Miley’s latest single, ‘Midnight Sky’, was released before the rest of her upcoming album, ‘Miley Cyrus is Coming’, was finished.

And the singer says the decision to break away from tradition came as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, where “everything has just changed”.

She added: "But I didn't even have my full record done or written when I did 'Midnight Sky’. And that didn't stop me or scare me from putting it out now, because I felt like words like 'forever and ever no more,' especially when everything has just changed, everything we thought that would be is not anymore/ And I think people needed to hear that kind of detachment to what we know and what's comfortable.”

Miley also teased her upcoming ‘MTV Unplugged’ special, as she insists the performance will see her “erase the divide of genre”.

She told Nashville radio station 107.5 The River: "I just erase these lines of, like, the divide of genre. I go from Britney [Spears] to Pearl Jam to my own original music … I mean there's just something for everybody."