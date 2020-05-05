Miley Cyrus can't wait to hug her parents once the coronavirus lockdown ends.

The 'Slide Away' hitmaker is currently staying away from her mother Tish Cyrus and father Billy Ray Cyrus as their older age means they are more likely to develop complications if they contract coronavirus from her.

And so when the respiratory illness is no longer a threat, Miley says the first thing she plans on doing is going to visit her parents to give them a ''hug''.

She said: ''The first thing I want to do is definitely hug my mom and dad when I get the green light that it's safe. Right now, my mom won't get anywhere near me.''

Miley - who is practicing social distancing at home with her boyfriend Cody Simpson - has been keeping in touch with her famous family virtually amid the pandemic, and says she speaks to her mum all day.

She added: ''My mum and I pretty much FaceTime from the minute I'm awake until I'm asleep. I love that she has nothing to do; so she has to just sit with me every moment, which is like the good old days.''

But when it comes to 'Achy Breaky Heart' hitmaker Billy Ray, Miley admits it's been harder to introduce him to the concept of FaceTime.

She said: ''My dad had two BlackBerrys: He said two BlackBerrys equal an iPhone, which is not true. So we mailed my dad an iPhone that was already set up that only has one button, which is FaceTime, on the home screen.''

The 'Malibu' singer has also been keeping herself occupied through her new Instagram Live series 'Bright Minded', which she launched as a response to the coronavirus pandemic to help inspire and educate her fans.

Speaking about the series to WSJ magazine, she said: ''I'm so involved in the show - writing the intro, writing the questions and making sure I know all the information about the guests - I didn't have a lot of time to look at the way that the press was receiving it. I only knew my community was finding peace in it. When my community and peers and local heroes and activists started reaching out to me, I knew I had something special that was actually doing what it was created to do. It was connecting people.''