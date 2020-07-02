Miley Cyrus' boyfriend ''supports'' her sobriety.

Miley Cyrus' boyfriend Cody Simpson really ''supports'' her sobriety.
The 'Wrecking Ball' hitmaker is reportedly very grateful to have Cody Simpson in her life as he is ''very much'' into clean and healthy living and has been helping her.
A source told People magazine: ''She is very happy to be dating Cody. He is very much into clean, healthy living and supports her sobriety. They are a great couple.''
Last week, Miley revealed she has been sober for six months.
The 27-year-old singer explained: ''I've been sober sober for the past six months. At the beginning, it was just about this vocal surgery. But I had been thinking a lot about my mother. My mom was adopted, and I inherited some of the feelings she had, the abandonment feelings and wanting to prove that you're wanted and valuable. My dad's parents divorced when he was three, so my dad raised himself. I did a lot of family history, which has a lot of addiction and mental health challenges. So just going through that and asking, 'Why am I the way that I am?' By understanding the past, we understand the present and the future much more clearly. I think therapy is great.''
Miley also revealed that she was worried people would think she was ''no fun'' when she was sober but the benefits to her lifestyle have been huge and she wants it to continue.
She explained: ''It's really hard because especially being young, there's that stigma of 'you're no fun'. It's like, 'honey, you can call me a lot of things, but I know that I'm fun'. The thing that I love about it is waking up 100 per cent, 100 per cent of the time. I don't want to wake up feeling groggy. I want to wake up feeling ready.''
