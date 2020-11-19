Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa have confirmed they will drop their hotly-anticipated collaboration, 'Prisoner', at midnight in the UK, and 4pm in Los Angeles on Thursday (19.11.20).
Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa will release their joint single 'Prisoner' this week.
The collaborative tune will drop at midnight in the UK, at 4pm in Los Angeles on Thursday (19.11.20) and 7pm in New York, and the pair have shared a taste of what is to come in their joint music video.
Miley posted a picture of herself with make-up made to look like blood dripping from her chin, and wrote on Instagram: "COMING 4 BLOOD #PRISONER Feat. my main squeeze @DUALIPA (sic)"
The pair shared a clip from the music video, which saw both with cigarettes in their mouths while dancing in a bedroom.
And later in the footage, the pair messily chowed down on glacé cherries as they embraced one another while scantily clad.
Dua wrote: "PRISONER @MILEYCYRUS 19NOV 4PM LA / 7PM NYC / 12AM LONDON / 11AM SYDNEY / 8AM BEIJING (sic)"
In October, Miley teased fans that they could expect her duet with Dua "pretty soon", admitting she was "proud" of the tune.
She said: "It’s perfectly a blend of the both of us, I’m super proud of it.
"I'm really excited for our fans to hear it because they've been begging for it, seriously, it's all I ever hear from both of our fans that they want to hear the record that we did together."
Asked if they've recorded a video for the song, she added: "We were both in New York and we ended up putting something together that I don't want to give away too much about ... but the fans can expect something pretty soon."
'Prisoner' will feature on Miley's forthcoming album 'Plastic Hearts', which is out on November 27th and includes a collaboration with Billy Idol.
Since returning to his musical ventures in 2013, the former Reuben vocalist has become a valuable member of the British alt-rock scene.
Listen to Little Suspicions' debut single 'Wasting All My Time'.
Machine Gun Kelly strays into the pop-punk culture of the mid-2000s with the video for his track 'Forget Me Too' featuring Halsey and Blink-182's...
We're not really sure what we were expecting from Filipino-British singer-songwriter Beabadoobee's debut studio album Fake It Flowers, but it...
In what is probably one of the greatest internet diss tracks of all time, Larray Merritt takes aim at all the YouTube and TikTok stars who have been...
It's impossible not to feel for Justin Bieber after watching the video for his latest single 'Lonely' performed with producer Benny Blanco.
For what is possibly the best queer anthem of the year, King Princess unveils a brand new video starring an AI version of herself.
'Electric Ladyland' was released on this day (October 16th) in 1968.
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
This blending of the stoner bromance with the Christmas comedy works surprisingly well, layering gross-out...
Ever since Chris, Ethan and Isaac were young, the trio of friends have always spent...
Molly Moris is a private investigator who puts crime-fighting before fashion and is dedicated to...
Novelist Sparks turns screenwriter with this film, which combines his usual themes (beaches, grieving teens,...
Despite the everyday trials and tribulations of growing old, motherhood and balancing fulltime careers; Carrie,...
Author Nicholas Sparks is certainly a popular man in Hollywood at the moment his hugely...
Watch the trailer for Hannah Montana The MovieHannah Montana has had the feature film treatment....