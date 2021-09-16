Miley Cyrus says Gucci's Flora Gorgeous Gardenia scent transports her back to memories of her grandmother.

The 'Nothing Breaks Like a Heart' hitmaker is the face of Eau de Parfum, which was relaunched this summer, and she has revealed the floral fragrance reminds her of her relative.

She told Vogue.co.uk: “It brings me back to her and all of our amazing memories together."

What's more, the perfume "represents" the 28-year-old pop megastar's "free spirit".

She said: “[When I smell this perfume] I think … of my garden at home, which is unruly and free.

“It represents my spirit. It’s important to allow nature to be its truest, most authentic, magical self, and that’s what I embody when I’m wearing Flora.”

For the campaign, the singer appears in a series of photos and a "fanciful" video directed and photographed by Petra Collins, with Alessandro Michele serving as creative director.

The latter said: “The Flora Gorgeous Gardenia campaign is a challenge to reinterpret the world of flowers in an unexpected way. “The inspiration comes from Miley Cyrus, an artist with a spirit that is both rock ‘n’ roll and eclectic at the same time.”

This isn't the first time Miley has collaborated with Gucci.

Earlier this year, she posted a series of photos and clips from her Super Bowl LV TikTok Tailgate pre-show performance in Florida, in which she was wearing a custom cropped sequinned T-shirt from the fashion house, which featured Alessandro's lucky number, 25.

And in April, she shared a "short selfie film" ahead of the Gucci Aria presentation, in which she wore a green suit and shades covered with their iconic GG logo, surrounded by the invite to the show, her pet dogs, and fake giant mushrooms.

Meanwhile, the 'Midnight Sky' hitmaker recently insisted "everyone deserves unique skincare".

Miley is a Creative Advisor for the prescription skincare brand Hers, and she hailed the company for providing every skin type with completely "customisable" products.

She said: “Individuality is something I’ve always celebrated and that includes the way I approach self-care. What I love most about Hers is that the company understands no one is the same and that we all deserve unique skin care! Hers has two amazing prescription skincare products, the Anti-Aging Cream and Acne Cream, which are customizable based on skin type and issue. As a Creative Advisor for the brand, I’m excited to be helping connect individuals — and their unique skin and needs — with high quality products that can help them shine on the outside the way they do from the inside! (sic)"

Alongside a series of promo shots of her using the products, Miley added to her own Instagram page: "Everything in my life is custom! Including my skincare with @Hers.

"Connect with a skin expert online and get a custom Rx cream (if prescribed) delivered to your own bath tub!"