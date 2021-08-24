Miles Kane's upcoming album, 'Change The Show', features a sample by Paul O'Grady, and Corinne Bailey Rae.

The Last Shadow Puppets star has released the lead single, 'Don't Let It Get You Down', which features a spoken-word clip by the fellow Wirrall entertainer, 66, and the track-listing reveals the 'Put Your Record On' hitmaker appears on the track 'Nothing's Ever Gonna Be Good Enough'.

The music video for the first single is directed by James Kelly and stars 'Westworld' and 'Black Mirror' actor Jimmi Simpson.

The 11-track LP - the follow-up to 2018's 'Coup de Grace' - began to take form after a low-key session with psych-rock duo Sunglasses For Jaws at their Hackney studio.

Miles, 35, said: “I saw myself in their energy, but also their taste and their knowledge of music,” Miles explains. “It was the first time I’d felt old!”

The uplifting collection chronicles the "big highs and big lows" and came after an "intense period of self-reflection" for the singer-songwriter.

He added: “This album was born out of an intense period of self-reflection; having all this unexpected time on my hands.

“I wrote songs about big highs, big lows, daydreams, true friends and deep feelings. I learnt to let the future unfold of its own accord, while staying true to myself and that has led to what feels to me like a really uplifting album!”

And the sound is heavily influenced by Motown but continues in the "glam vein" of its predecessor.

The 'Cry On My Guitar' rocker said in 2019: "It was a perfect transition from the last album to hint at maybe where we're going, but it probably could have still fitted on that last record.

"It was just a cool tune ('Can You See Me Now') and we've been writing a lot of tunes that are still in that glam vain and now we're exploring with a bit more of a - well, lately we're getting into that samba-y Motown thing. Combined into a new song. [Blame It On The] Summertime isn't really like that but I guess it's a bit Motown-y."

'Change The Show' is released on January 21, 2022.

Change The Show track-listing:

1. 'Tears Are Falling'

2. 'Don’t Let It Get You Down'

3. 'Nothing’s Ever Gonna Be Good Enough' (Feat. Corinne Bailey Rae)

4. 'See Ya When I See Ya'

5. 'Never Get Tired of Dancing'

6. 'Tell Me What You’re Feeling'

7. 'Coming of Age'

8. 'Change the Show'

9. 'Constantly'

10. 'Caroline'

11. 'Adios Ta-ra Ta-ra'