Mikey Graham has dashed hopes of a Boyzone reunion.

The 49-year-old singer has claimed bandmate Ronan Keating, 44, "decided" the boy band was no more in 2019.

Mikey has just become a grandfather for the first time after his 25-year-old daughter Hannah gave birth to a little girl named Bonnie last month, and when one fan asked if he will be "the only grandfather on tour" if the 'No Matter What' hitmakers do a 30th anniversary tour in 2023, he alleged that it's Ronan who doesn't want the band to perform again.

One fan tweeted: "if boyzone do reform for a 30th anniversary tour will you be the only grandfather on tour and congratulations on becoming a grandad (sic)," to which Mikey replied: "Aw thank you so much. Don’t mean to rain on your parade but Ronan decided boyzone was finished in 2019 so I don’t think there will be any more BZ gigs."

However, Mikey would love to do some shows with his bandmates - also including Shane Lynch, 45, and Keith Duffy, 47 - again.

He concluded: "Sorry folks. I’d love to do them. (sic)"

The 'Love Me For a Reason' hitmakers called time on their 25-year career following a final tour in 2019.

Ronan - who has had a successful solo career with hits including 'Life Is A Rollercoaster' and 'If Tomorrow Never Comes' - previously ruled out a reunion.

Speaking in 2018, he said: "Boyzone has a Whatsapp group but it changes, because people leave all the time.

"It's the story of a boyband isn't it, people leave. Then we start a new one, and then they come back, then someone else leaves.

"The Boyzone Whatsapp group changes monthly - the name, the title, the people - but it exists.

"There's plans for another Boyzone Whatsapp group, but no reunion."

The closest fans will get to a Boyzone reunion is seeing Keith and former Westlife singer Brian McFadden, 41, perform as BoyzLife.

The duo just announced their second album, 'Old School', which is released on May 6.

After releasing covers of hits by their respective boy bands accompanied by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra on their debut studio album 'Strings Attached' in 2020, the follow-up is set to feature original material by the pair.

In a statement, Brian said: "Keith and I grew up in the 80s and 90s, the sound of that era is what made us want to be musicians in the first place.

"When we first started talking about making this record as Boyzlife’s first studio album, we naturally talked about those influences a lot and have loved bringing these familiar sounds into our studio sessions and onto this record.

"Working with our producer Jackson has been an extremely creative process, we went into the studio with lyrics ideas, worked together to find a melodic sound to go with the lyrics and built the songs from there.

"Some things just fit into place and others get chopped and changed until we all agree we are on the right track. We are very excited about this album and can't wait for people to hear it."

Boyzlife will hit the road for the 'Old School Tour' later this year, kicking off in Liverpool on September 26.