Retired boxing titan Mike Tyson is the star of Roberto Cavalli's first menswear collection designed by Fausto Puglisi.
Mike Tyson is the face of Roberto Cavalli's Spring/Summer 2022 menswear collection.
The boxing legend stars in a film to showcase the first collection with Fausto Puglisi at the helm.
The Tommaso Ottomano visual shows off the Andy Warhol-inspired pieces - including bold animal prints - with the theme of the American Dream.
Puglisi said in a statement: “Mike Tyson is one of the last living pop icons and beyond being a boxing champion, he is also a stylish man, with a very personal and eccentric taste.
“But more than the undisputed boxing champion and American icon, his personal story is also a tale of survival, struggle, and resilience. He embodies America in both the American Dream and all the possibilities it holds, but also its reverse.”
Tyson appears in a zebra-print robe with his surname emblazoned on the back.
And, in a joint interview with the designer, Tyson revealed that wearing pink makes him want to fight.
Speaking to GQ, the 55-year-old retired heavyweight champion explained: "Pink has a lot to do with it. If I’m wearing pink, I’m not going to have an expression like you want to talk to me. ’Cause when I have on pink, I’m very serious. Pink makes me very masculine.
To which Puglisi replied: "Belissimo!"
Tyson added: "I almost want to fight in those clothes. Those clothes make me want to fight a little."
Billie Eilish thinks she may have taken it too far as she sees stars in her latest single release, 'NDA'.
Ed Sheeran channels a kind of vampire Joker in the video for his new electronic single ‘Bad Habits’; a song taken from his forthcoming album...
On the 25th June 1984 Prince released an album that would super-charge his popularity and elevate his status beyond imagination.
Packed with never-released material, this documentary tells the life story of Muhammad Ali from angles...
Alan Garner is going through real emotional trauma when his beloved father passes away. Following...
Stu, Phil, Alan and Doug return to Las Vegas in the hilarious third instalment of...
Best friends Phil, Alan, Stu and Doug reunite for yet another wedding, this time, it's...
A very unique and brutal subculture exists in America these days. It's a strange...