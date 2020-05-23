Mike Tindall is planning to send his daughter back to school on June 1.

The 41-year-old rugby player - who is married to Zara Tindall, the daughter of Princess Anne - has revealed they plan to send Mia, six, back to school when the government recommends at the start of the month.

He said: ''The plan is, at the moment, that she would go back but obviously that's still up in the air. Every day you read different things ... we'll just have to wait. There is no ideal situation. As long as they're doing everything they can to make it as safe as possible.''

And Mike - who also has Lena, 23 months, with Zara - admits homeschooling has been nice but also very ''frustrating''.

He shared: ''Zara still has hopes that the horses will get back, they still need training and working on, so I get to be a teacher in the mornings which is sometimes really nice, sometimes really frustrating.''

The former sportsmen admits it has been tough because they are having to not only tell her off but also tell her what to do.

Speaking about his homeschooling experiences, he added to the Telegraph newspaper: ''I don't think any child is a great homeschooler because they definitely listen to other people better than they listen to their parents. Mia can be brilliant one minute and then something you've seen her do a thousand times she'll just go, 'I don't know how to do that' and then you go, 'Well I know you do', and she'll just say, 'No I don't' and then you get frustrated, and you're trying not to get frustrated. She enjoyed it the first week because it was different being around Mum and Dad all the time. But then, ultimately, it's the same people who are telling her off or telling her what to do and I think then she gets bored of that.''