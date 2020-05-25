Mike Tindall is trying to get his and wife Zara's daughter Mia into golf - but she's not having it.

The former rugby captain and the Queen's granddaughter - the daughter of Princess Anne - have a strict homeschooling schedule during the coronavirus lockdown for their little girl, but during their sporting afternoons, the 41-year-old sportsman admitted he's failed to get Mia into the club sport.

Mike - who also has Lena, 23 months, with 39-year-old royal Zara - told HELLO! magazine: ''We have good days and days where it feels harder.

''But we've all had to adjust to a new normal. In the morning we focus on the basics - Maths, English, reading and writing - and in the afternoon it's more about playtime, sports, and being outside.

''I've been trying to get her into golf but so far I'm not having a huge amount of luck.''

Like most of the British royal family, Mia is a keen equestrian.

Mike shared: ''We live on a farm so there are lots of animals, including horses and dogs, that we look after.

''Mia's been riding since she was little and also likes riding her bike and playing ball.''

The father-of-two also admitted he has a newfound ''respect'' for teachers since schooling his children at home during the health crisis.

He said: ''My overriding take-away is a whole new respect for teachers.

''I always knew they did a great job but this just brings it into sharp focus.''

Mike recently revealed he is planning to send Mia back to school on June 1, as the government has advised.

He said: ''The plan is, at the moment, that she would go back but obviously that's still up in the air. Every day you read different things ... we'll just have to wait. There is no ideal situation. As long as they're doing everything they can to make it as safe as possible.''