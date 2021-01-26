Mike Oldfield is set to mark the 50th anniversary of 'Tubular Bells' with a series of special performances.

The 67-year-old multi-instrumentalist will first celebrate the conception of his acclaimed 1973 debut studio album, which propelled him to worldwide fame, with shows at the Southbank Centre’s legendary Royal Festival Hall in London between August 7 and August 15.

What's more, the 50th anniversary celebrations will continue through until 2023, when it will officially be five decades since 'Tubular Bells' was released.

Mike has teamed up with his longtime collaborator, Robin A. Smith, on the 'Tubular Bells – Live In Concert' performances, which will see the songs performed by an expansive live band.

The pair notably worked together on performances of 'Tubular Bells' at Edinburgh Castle in 1992, and the 2012 London Olympic Opening Ceremony.

In a statement, Mike said: “It’s amazing to think that it’s 50 years since I started writing 'Tubular Bells', and I am touched that my music has reached so many people, all over the world, during that time.

I have worked with Robin A Smith for almost 30 years, since we presented 'Tubular Bells' together at Edinburgh Castle, through lots of different performances and recordings culminating in the London Olympics in 2012. When I started thinking about reinventing 'Tubular Bells' for live performance with dancers and acrobats—and of course live music, it was Robin who I knew could realise this vision. I am thrilled that this is finally coming to the stage and I trust no-one more to reimagine my work in this way.

I am sure that the 50th anniversary live concert experience of 'Tubular Bells' will be spectacular, theatrical, fantastical and thrilling. I’m so excited it is premiering in 2021, marking 50 years from when I started writing the music and will be touring the world through to 2023, the 50th anniversary of the original album release."

The spectacular will also feature visual performances from the Circa Contemporary Circus led by their Artistic Director, Yaron Lifschitz, while a new set has been designed by William Reynolds.

Traversing classical, jazz, folk, prog rock and electronica, 'Tubular Bells' was inducted into the GRAMMY Hall of Fame in 2018.

Tickets are available at ticketmaster.co.uk or southbankcentre.co.uk now.