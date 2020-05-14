Mike Love has hinted at a Beach Boys reunion to mark their 60th anniversary.

The 79-year-old musician hasn't performed live with surviving members Brian Wilson, Al Jardine, Bruce Johnston and David Marks since their 50th anniversary tour in 2012.

And the 'Good Vibrations' hitmakers have been touring as two separate groups, with Brian and Al performing together.

However, Mike, Brian's cousin, hasn't ruled out the possibility of a reunion, including his relative, to mark the milestone in 2021.

He told Rolling Stone: ''Anything that's creative and done for positive reasons is good with me.

''We will continue thinking about stuff like that and see what we can do.''

Al, 77, talked about the possibility of them reuniting back in March.

He said: ''Oh, it will happen.

''We'll probably do about 20 or 30 [shows] together next year.''

And Mike has responded: ''He and I have spoken, but not about that specifically.

''Al's a really good singer, but he's been traveling and performing with Brian Wilson, [and] Brian has some serious health issues.

''We are in a very fortunate and blessed position to be able to do music for a lifetime.''

Despite Mike's claims, Brian's manager told the publication: ''No one has spoken to Brian about a 60th anniversary tour.''

Two years ago, co-founder Mike said he'd love to reunite with Brian at Glastonbury.

The 'I Get Around' hitmaker sees the group playing the world famous festival's Sunday afternoon legends slot at Worthy Farm in Somerset, south west England, which has seen the likes of Lionel Richie, Bee Gees' Barry Gibb, Jeff Lynne, Dolly Parton and Dame Shirley Bassey perform over the years.

He was adamant that there is no bad blood between him and Brian, and that he'd been communicating with him following his emergency back surgery which forced him to postpone his tour.

Mike said: ''Yeah, it would be good if we could find the right way in which to do it. We are in contact.

''He had a back operation the other day so I sent him a message. There's a lot of love there.

''There's been nothing discussed recently but I'm not against anything. Anything could happen. I would absolutely love to go to Glastonbury.

''We did 175 shows last year so we stay pretty busy. We would love nothing more than to do that slot at the festival.''