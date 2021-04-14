Artist:
Song title: Eazy Sleazy
Year: 2021
Genre(s): Rock

In probably one of our favourite collaborations of recent history, Mick Jagger has teamed up with Dave Grohl for a new song inspired by lockdown entitled 'Eazy Sleazy' - and we can all relate.

The Rolling Stones frontman was joined by the Foo Fighters singer on drums in his newest track which he wrote will stuck inside during the COVID-19 pandemic. He makes references to cancelled tours, Zoom calls, TikTok dances, as well as a tongue-in-cheek nod to COVID-denier theories that Bill Gates created the vaccine as a way to inject chips to control people.

"I wanted to share this song that I wrote about eventually coming out of lockdown, with some much needed optimism", Mick Jagger said. "Thank you to Dave Grohl for jumping on drums, bass and guitar, it was a lot of fun working with you on this - hope you all enjoy Eazy Sleazy!"

Last year, The Rolling Stones unveiled a similarly themed song: 'Living in a Ghost Town', inspired by the first UK lockdown. But while that was a bluesy rock number, 'Eazy Sleazy' has something of a punk aesthetic to it.

