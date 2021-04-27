The Rolling Stones have launched their SS21 fashion collection.

The 'Satisfaction' hitmakers - Sir Mick Jagger, Ronnie Wood, Keith Richards, and Charlie Watts - have dropped a range of surfer-style pieces emblazoned with their signature tongue and lips logo.

Fans can get their hands on a tye-dye yellow and green top and a blue hoodie from the RS No.9 Carnaby collection.

RS No. 9 Carnaby first opened its doors at 9 Carnaby Street in Soho in September.

The famous location was a hotspot for British music and fashion culture in the 60s, and the rock and roll legends aimed to offer visitors "an unrivalled experience".

In a statement at the time, they said: "Soho has always encapsulated Rock 'n' Roll so Carnaby Street was the perfect spot for our own store. We are confident this exciting project that our friends at Bravado have created will be an unrivalled experience for everyone to come to London and enjoy."

Fans of every generation can purchase clothing and accessories, as well as limited edition glassware with Baccarat engraved with their logo.

Inside the store, shoppers can find chairs and scarves from The Soloist, and raincoats and hats from premium Swedish raincoat brand Stutterheim.

What's more, the band's album and singles are played over Bowers & Wilkins speakers.

The shop was decorated in their signature red and black to match their brand and also features a glass floor with lyrics.

Vistors can also take in a world-first soundwave installation featuring the opening to their 1966 hit 'Paint It Black'.

Back in 2018, a similar store was opened to celebrate the Queen biopic 'Bohemian Rhapsody', which saw the lyrics to the song of the same name glow above Carnaby Street.