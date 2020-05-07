Sir Mick Jagger is quarantining in his 16th century French castle during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 76-year-old Rolling Stones rocker is currently holed up in La Fourchette, his stunning chateau near Poce-sur-Cisse, on the banks of the River Loire, which he bought in 1982 for £2.2 million.

Over the years, Mick has been visited by famous pals including David Bowie, Tina Turner and Sir Paul McCartney at the property, which he calls his ''haven of peace in the valley of kings'' and he and his fellow Rolling Stones rockers even recorded their last album at La Fourchette.

And, earlier this week, Mick gave fans a glimpse of the property and grounds when he made a charity video for 'The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon'.

The video showed Mick strumming a guitar, fixing a doorframe with a hammer, gardening, cooking a meal and herding sheep.

He even gave a tongue-in-cheek look into his fitness regime as he performed jumping jacks.

The clip was shared to the show's YouTube page, with the caption: ''Mick Jagger provides a public service, on behalf of Save the Children, by illustrating how Jimmy and others can be productive while quarantining during the coronavirus pandemic,'' along with a message on how to donate to the charity.

Meanwhile, Mick recently revealed The Rolling Stones are ''raring to get back on stage'' when it's safe to do so.

The 'Satisfaction rockers have been forced to postpone their North America 'No Filter Tour' dates due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but the frontman - who underwent heart valve surgery last year - says they can't wait to perform again.

In a statement posted on his own social media profiles, he wrote: ''To everyone who has got tickets to the No Filter Tour, I'm sorry the shows have to be postponed but staying healthy is everyone's priority right now.

''We are raring to get back on the stage and as soon as that's possible we will be there!

''Keep your eyes on RollingStones.com for the latest updates.

Stay safe, Mick.''

The legendary group were due to kick off their latest dates in the US on May 8 at San Diego's SDCCU Stadium, and conclude at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium on July 9.