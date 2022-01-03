Sir Mick Jagger spent a lot of time hiking on The Rolling Stones' US tour.
Sir Mick Jagger loved getting "out in nature" on tour.
The Rolling Stones frontman has revealed he spent more time outdoors during his downtime in between shows on the iconic rock 'n' roll group's most recent 'No Filter Tour' in the US, instead of going to dive bars, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
He shared: “Each town has something of great interest, whether it’s a beautiful park, or a lovely picture, or a museum that’s interesting to you, or some odd thing that you never thought of.
“Local people tell me that that’s a popular dive bar when I get there. In normal times, I would go into the bar and spend time in there. But, you know, I didn’t want to do that because of COVID. So I just went outside.”
Among the places the 78-year-old singer visited and photographed last year, was the Thirsty Beaver in Charlotte, North Carolina.
In an interview with The Washington Post, he continued: “Touring’s a pretty urban thing, so it’s nice to get out in nature and see a different perspective on things when you go to places like that. It’s wild. I went for some long hikes in some of these other places where I didn’t take any pictures.”
The 'Satisfaction' rocker added how bandmate Keith Richards, 78, “has a different approach to how he handles being on tour. I mean, he does occasionally go out to eat. But I think the COVID thing … people quite rightly got worried about what would happen if they ran into a crowd of people.”
Having just released their feel good, and irresistibly funky - "guaranteed winter blues killer", Roll The Dice, Edinburgh's Atom Eyes are seeing out...
When he's not focused on his on-line tuition, or stuck in the back of his brothers van mixing his latest compositions, GARGALO (Bruno G. Roth) is to...
As the days get progressively colder and shorter November ushers in celebrations of light, gunpowder and treason as well as bringing with it some...
Having recently released their latest single, 'Future Angel', Robin And The Goblins creative force Robin Romo is now looking forward to playing their...
If all things were equal then Ed Sheeran may have made the cut for our final five favourite new album releases of October, but they're not, and he...
We didn't expect these rockers to be so into the Swedish pop group.
Is there anyone worth mentioning that Dave hasn't worked with?
These deliciously witchy tunes are perfect for Halloween.
In 1995 The Rolling Stones released an album called Stripped. It featured a number of...
With an appropriately jarring sense of energy, this James Brown biopic acutely captures the Godfather...
The cast and crew of forthcoming James Brown biopic 'Get On Up' talk about the...
The stars of the upcoming James Brown biopic 'Get On Up', Viola Davis, Nelsan Ellis...
Entertaining and uplifting, this Oscar-winning documentary tells the unknown story of the back-up singers who...
When Rick Hall opened up his record studio FAME Studios in the small town of...
Muscle Shoals was just a town in Alabama with an extraordinary habit of producing some...
The Rolling Stones may not have released an album for eight years, but they are...
Watching the Rolling Stones' home movies while they reminisce on the soundtrack is thoroughly entertaining,...