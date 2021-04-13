Sir Mick Jagger has teamed up with Dave Grohl on a new song, 'Eazy Sleazy'.
The Rolling Stones rocker unveiled the brand new song - which he worked on with the Foo Fighters star and producer Matt Clifford - on his social platforms and YouTube on Tuesday (13.04.21).
Mick said of the post-lockdown track: "It’s a song that I wrote about coming out of lockdown, with some much needed optimism. Thanks to Dave Grohl for jumping on drums, bass and guitar, it was a lot of fun working with him. - hope you all enjoy Eazy Sleazy."
Whilst Dave branded it the "song of the summer", adding: "It’s hard to put into words what recording this song with Sir Mick means to me. It’s beyond a dream come true. Just when I thought life couldn’t get any crazier ... and it’s the song of the summer, without a doubt!! (sic)"
Meanwhile, Mick previously revealed The Rolling Stones are "raring to get back on stage" when it's safe to do so after being forced to postpone their gigs due to the coronavirus pandemic.
He wrote: "To everyone who has got tickets to the No Filter Tour, I'm sorry the shows have to be postponed but staying healthy is everyone's priority right now. We are raring to get back on the stage and as soon as that's possible we will be there! ... Stay safe, Mick ... Every time we get together at rehearsals, we are like kids in a candy store. Let's open the cage door and let's get at it."
