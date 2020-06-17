Sir Mick Jagger and Keith Richards have finally stopped calling Ronnie Wood the ''new boy'', almost 50 years after he joined the band.
Ronnie, 73, joined The Rolling Stones in the 1970s but up until a few years ago, co-founders Mick and Keith were still reminding him that he was not an original member of the band.
Ronnie told Rockcellarmagazine.com: ''Yeah, well they've given that up now finally. There's a new camaraderie now. 'Oh well, I suppose he really is one of us after all'.''
Ronnie has been sober for a decade and he revealed that he has a new ''clarity of approach'' to performing since he quit alcohol and drugs.
He said: ''I've got a new clarity of approach, coming with my sobriety, I think. That's an amazing plus for me, because I can play anything without a drink or dope.
''It's a wonderful feeling to still feel ¬excited about a show, but I don't have to reach for false stimulants to get me through, you know?
''It's hard to explain until one does it. But there comes an even further depth of understanding of songs. It changes all the time. Just to keep up with it and keep grips with it and experiment. You still experiment. Amazing new things are coming out, but it's out of a very focused place.
''I'm still improving and still have ambition, which is a major driving force that still keeps me going.
''Every Stones gig is different and better and changing.''
Ronnie also admitted that it took him about a year to get used to performing sober.
He explained: There's that white-knuckle stage that can be quite frightening to get through. I suppose [it took] about a year. But you have to stick with it. You have to have faith and stick in there. It does get better.''
