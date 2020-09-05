The Rolling Stones are planning a huge gig to celebrate their 60th anniversary in 2022.

The rockers - Sir Mick Jagger, 77, Keith Richards, 76, Ronnie Wood, 73 and Charlie Watts, 79 - have no plans to retire and Keith hopes they will all still be playing together in two years to celebrate the milestone.

He told Rolling Stone magazine: ''You might call it a habit. I mean, that's what we do. And also there's that thing between us, like, 'Who's going to be first to get off the bus?' You have to be kicked off or drop off, right? So it's like that. I really can't imagine doing anything else.''

Speaking about their upcoming anniversary, he added: ''I hope we're all there, man. It's something to look forward to.''

The band had to axe their most recent tour due to the Covid-19 pandemic but they hope to return to touring in the future.

Mick said: ''Even though we might have sold tickets, we might not be able to play to them all at once [due to social distancing measures]''

And Keith is staying safe at his home in Connecticut during the pandemic, explaining that he even wears a mask to bed.

He said: ''Oh yeah, I'm a masked man. I mean, it's what you have to do. I wear mine in bed.''