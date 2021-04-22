Mick Fleetwood has insisted Fleetwood Mac have not "broken up".

The 78-year-old music icon co-founded the ‘Chain’ hitmakers and he believes that they will figure out a "classy way" to bid farewell when the time is right, as he insisted "we are still a band".

Reflecting on the unprecedented past year amid the coronavirus pandemic, he told The Times newspaper: “The last year has been so catastrophic for all of us.

“We’ve all been shocked that life can change so very quickly, but you’re talking to the dude who never gives up. We are still a band. We have not broken up. And here we are. I hope we can do something with dignity, that will make sense for all of us, and the will to go forward is there. In the story of Fleetwood Mac, the last tour was not meant to be the last tour. If that became clear — and it could — I would hope to find a classy way to say goodbye. Because one thing we’ve all learnt with Fleetwood Mac is that there are no absolutes at all.”

Mick’s comments come after he recently revealed he reconciled with former bandmate Lindsey Buckingham, who was fired by the band in 2018 when Mick insisted the guitarist would never be allowed to re-join the group.

Admitting the pair had put the past behind them, Mick said: “I’ve really enjoyed being re-connected with Lindsey, which has been gracious and open. And both of us have been beautifully honest about who we are and how we got to where we were.”

And when asked if he thinks Lindsey, who was replaced by Crowded House's Neil Finn, could return, he added: “Strange things can happen. I look at Fleetwood Mac as a huge family. Everyone plays an important role in our history, even someone like [early ’70s] guitarist Bob Welch, who was huge and sometimes gets forgotten.

“Lindsey’s position in Fleetwood Mac will, for obvious reasons, never been forgotten, as it should never be forgotten.

“My vision of things happening in the future is really far-reaching. Would I love to think that [reunion] could happen? Yeah. I’d love to think that all of us could be healed, and also respect the people who are in the band, Neil Finn and Michael Campbell.”

However, Christine McVie had previously admitted she doesn't think frontwoman Stevie Nicks will tour with Fleetwood Mac again.

The 77-year-old singer-and-guitarist claimed that her bandmate no longer wants to perform live, while bassist John McVie was feeling "frail" after he battled cancer and other health issues.

When Christine was quizzed on whether the band would hit the road for another run, she replied: "That’s an impossible question to even answer. If we do, it will be without John and without Stevie.

“I think I’m getting a bit too old for it now, especially having had a year off. I don’t know if I can get myself back into it again.

“I know Mick would do it in a lightning strike. But I couldn’t possibly say. We’re certainly not touring this year either.”