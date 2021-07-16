Michelle Yeoh says the prospect of working with director James Cameron was a major reason behind her joining the cast of 'Avatar 2'.
The 58-year-old actress will play Dr. Karina Mogue in the upcoming sci-fi sequels and admits that she is privileged to be working alongside the 'Titanic' director.
Michelle told CinemaBlend.com: "I said to James, 'I don't why I'm here, I'm here because you're a genius and I am the biggest fan. I mean, I would be your coffee lady. I would just come here and sit down and watch you.'
"He's created these amazing worlds and there's just no end to it. You just sit there in awe and listen, and he's very giving and sharing, so it makes life so easy."
Michelle is set to star in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) flick 'Shang-Chi' – which features Chinese-Canadian Simu Liu as the titular character – and is delighted with the Asian representation in the film.
The 'Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon' actress said: "When that movie was announced last year and they introduced who they were doing as the Marvel superhero and it was an Asian superhero, it was like, 'Yes, finally!' When do we get to be represented like that?"
Michelle became an international star after featuring in the 1997 James Bond film 'Tomorrow Never Dies' and suggests that the movie was a "turning point" in her career and for Asian performers in general.
She said: "Once I got to America, I was like, I'm really in a minority here and I have no representation.
"I think the turning point really came when I did the James Bond movie... It was a proud moment because here is a Chinese woman who is standing side-to-side, toe-to-toe with the greatest spy in the world, James Bond. It made such a huge difference in the way we Asians were looked at."
