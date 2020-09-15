Michelle Yeoh and Sandra Oh have lent their voices to the cast of 'The Tiger's Apprentice'.
Michelle Yeoh and Sandra Oh have joined the cast of 'The Tiger's Apprentice'.
The pair have lent their voices to the adaptation of the children's book written by Laurence Yep. Sandra will bring to life the character Mistral, a friend of the shape-shifting talking tiger Mr. Hu - who will be voiced by Henry Golding - while Michelle's character is not yet known.
Brandon Soo Hoo, Bowen Yang, Sherry Cola and Kheng Hua Tan have also joined the voice cast.
Pixar animator Carlos Baena, who has worked on popular films such as 'Wall-E' and 'Toy Story 3', will make his directorial debut on the movie. Sandra Rabins and Jane Startz are both producing the flick.
Davig Magee, Harry Cripps and Kyle Jarrow have all worked on the script for the project, which is slated for release in February 2023.
The book was written by Laurence Yep and tells the story of a San Francisco boy who meets a shape-shifting talking tiger named Mr. Hu and is introduced to a magical world under his protection.
It is the latest varied role that Henry has taken on, following parts in romcom 'Crazy Rich Asians' and Guy Ritchie's crime caper 'The Gentlemen'.
His co-star Michelle recently credited 'Crazy Rich Asians' for ''changing the map'' for Asian stars in Hollywood.
The 58-year-old actress said: ''When 'Crazy Rich Asians' came out, it changed the map. It changed the whole way Asians were represented and seen. We were no longer invisible. We were no longer just a token. We were really represented in a contemporary (way).
''Not just in period pieces or flying across or something like that, but in a way little girls and little boys look up and go, 'Oh my god, I can see that's me up there.' That is very, very important.''
