Michelle Williams is to play musician Peggy Lee in the biopic 'Fever'.
Michelle Williams will play Peggy Lee in the biopic 'Fever'.
The 40-year-old actress has been approached to play the musician in the film, which is being directed by Todd Haynes.
According to Deadline, MGM are in talks to board the project with Doug Wright penning the screenplay.
Reese Witherspoon, Marc Platt, Pamela Koffler and Christine Vachon are producing the movie for their Killer Films production banner. It is also understood that Billie Eilish, her mother Maggie Baird and record label partner Justin Lubliner have expressed an interest in the project and in early talks to board the flick as executive producers.
Billie was part of a celebration of Lee's life and career last year and credits the 'Fever' singer as one of her inspirations for her music.
The biopic was previously in development at Fox 2000 and looked set to go into production with Reese playing the lead role. However, it was shelved when Nora Ephron – who wrote the original draft – passed away in 2012.
The project has gathered momentum in recent months as Michelle was drawn to the idea of playing Lee and MGM have moved fast to be in pole position for the rights.
Michelle's previous film credits include 'Brokeback Mountain' and 'The Greatest Showman' and she previously revealed that she has been "hooked" on acting since childhood.
She said: "The idea of becoming someone else through an internal and external process hooked me at an early age.
"What does it feel like to put on a costume of somebody else? How do these clothes change me, how does this wig change me, how does this walk change me? As I've gotten older, that's been the work I've been most interested in."
Lana Del Rey takes her 60s vintage aesthetic to the extreme with the video for new single 'Chemtrails Over The Country Club'.
As negotiations continue, it's clear that the UK government doesn't have everyone's best interests at heart.
Jean Paul Getty (Kevin Spacey) may have been the richest man of his time, but...
When P. T. Barnum (Hugh Jackman) loses his business when the company goes bankrupt, he's...
In films like Wendy and Lucy and Meek's Cutoff, writer-director Kelly Reichardt has told sharply...
This may not be the cheeriest movie of the season, but it's so skilfully written,...
Lee Chandler lives a life of self-imposed exile but that's not how he's always been....
Even though it's made in a style that feels familiar, this World War II romantic...
During the Second World War, France was quickly and violently taken over by the German...
Like Tim Burton's Alice in Wonderland, this film shows the overpowering strength of Disney and...
Oscar Diggs is a magician in a circus in Kansas who has about as much...
After the remarkable Away From Her, actress-turned-filmmaker Polley is back with another bracingly observant drama,...
Oscar Diggs is an ethically-challenged circus magician who seeks fortune and recognition for his tricks...
When Margot and Daniel meet on a plane, they have an immediate connection; their chemistry...
Based on Colin Clark's memoirs, this film sometimes feels a bit too warm and nostalgic...
Colin Clark is an aspiring film maker and his first job upon leaving university is...