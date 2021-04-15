Michelle Rodriguez wants the 'Fast & Furious' film series to crossover with 'Jurassic World'.

The 42-year-old actress stars in the action series as Letty Ortiz and says she is "all in" on a possible crossover with 'Jurassic World' as both franchises are distributed by Universal.

Asked about the prospect at a press conference to discuss the upcoming 'F9', Michelle said: "I love it, dude! I'm all in! We were talking about this yesterday. It's so funny, but I was talking about this yesterday. Because once you reach a certain pinnacle, there's nowhere to go but to a cross-brand and merge.

"It's what big corporations do with each other when they get too big, you know what I mean? You just have to brand and merge with each other."

The 'Avatar' actress continued: "But the only thing standing in the way is lawyers, and studios. Because usually the brands that you're trying to merge belong to different studios or whatever.

"But if it's under the same umbrella? I don't know. I'm just saying it works."

'F9' director Justin Lin also suggested that he would be open to a crossover between the two film series.

He said: "Well, I'll never say never to anything. And the fact that part of our philosophy is not ever to be boxed in or labelled... that's all I will say."

Michelle previously revealed her happiness that a female writer had been added to the 'Fast & Furious' franchise as she had campaigned for to get a woman included in the writer's room as she thinks it's important that the female characters "get some love".

She said: "Super grateful that they were open to it. I wanted a female writer. I wanted all the females in 'Fast & Furious' to get some love.

"The thing is, is that all the guys are focused on the guys, period.

"And so I just know that if I bring up a female writer and she might care a little more about the female story."