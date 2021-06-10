Chris Pratt would love a crossover between 'Jurassic World' and 'Fast & Furious'.

The 41-year-old actor plays Owen Grady in the dinosaur action franchise and revealed that he would be up for joining forces with the 'Fast' series, which is also distributed by Universal for the ultimate mash-up between prehistoric creatures and super-fast cars.

Chris - who is reprising his role as velociraptor trainer Owen in 'Jurassic World: Dominion' - told CinemaBlend.com: "I hadn't heard that! Yeah, let's do it. That sounds good. Because if there's one thing a T-Rex can't 'F' with, it's family.

"Hey man, if that's what the audience wants, I'm in. That'd be sick. I'd love to work with Vin (Diesel). That'd be good."

The prospect was previously raised by 'Fast & Furious' star Michelle Rodriguez, who revealed she is "all in" on a possible crossover between the two film universes.

The 42-year-old star – who plays Letty Ortiz in the action series – said: "I love it, dude! I'm all in! We were talking about this yesterday. It's so funny, but I was talking about this yesterday. Because once you reach a certain pinnacle, there's nowhere to go but to a cross-brand and merge.

"It's what big corporations do with each other when they get too big, you know what I mean? You just have to brand and merge with each other."

Michelle continued: "But the only thing standing in the way is lawyers, and studios. Because usually the brands that you're trying to merge belong to different studios or whatever.

"But if it's under the same umbrella? I don't know. I'm just saying it works."

'F9' director Justin Lin also hinted that he would be open to a possible movie crossover.

He said: "Well, I'll never say never to anything. And the fact that part of our philosophy is not ever to be boxed in or labelled ... that's all I will say."