Michelle Obama's hairstylist has been overwhelmed with appointment requests since her appearance at President Joe Biden's Inauguration.

Within hours of the former First Lady - who is married to the 44th President of the United States, Barack Obama - stepping out with a head of bouncy curls at the Capitol in Washington D.C. on Wednesday (20.01.21), Yene Damtew's phone wouldn't stop ringing with people wanting to get their hair done at Aesthetic Salons.

She wrote on Instagram: "My team and I have received literally hundreds of DMs and emails about hairstyling services at Aesthetics Salon. I am so grateful for all the love, mentions, tags and memes. You all have brought me so much joy today. I’m truly humbled. (sic)"

Yene has worked with the 57-year-old author for over a decade and shared that her aim was to create a "sleek look that would turn heads".

She said this week: "She trusts me to pick a style that will work and I trust her to allow me some creativity. I wanted to create a sleek look that would turn heads, but I also wanted a style that would sustain for several hours without me by her side for a quick touch up. The bigger curls are easier to manipulate and hold very well."

Michelle paired her effortless hairdo with a stunning Sergio Hudson outfit, boasting a striking deep plum coat and black turtleneck tucked into flared trousers, completed with a matching purple and gold statement belt.

Meredith Koop, Obama’s stylist, commented: "What I want to convey most, though, is that this particular outfit is about the woman wearing it more than anything. It is about her and what she means to you and to America.

"She is powerful and she needs to move. She is stunning and she represents what is possible. She is relatable and she is aspirational. She has consistently articulated over the years what has been in the hearts and minds of so many. She has taken a look at the rule book and turned the page. She leads and she inspires.”