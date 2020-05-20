When she was at her heaviest weight, Michelle Mone used to gorge on two McDonalds a day before eating her dinner.
The 48-year-old lingerie tycoon - who has slimmed down to a svelte size 10 after losing eight stone - revealed that at one time she would stuff herself with two servings of McDonalds fast food a day before eating her dinner.
Speaking to New! magazine, Michelle said: ''I used to go to McDonald's two or three times a day.
''It made me depressed and almost cost me my life. You could not pay me a million pounds to go into McDonald's now.
''I abused myself for many years. It's an illness and it got me into a very bad state.''
And Michelle - who has lost a further 11lbs in 11 months ahead of her upcoming wedding to Doug Barrowman, 54 - credited model Rachel Hunter with helping her to change her lifestyle.
The former Ultimo boss told The Daily Express newspaper: ''I was on the beach in Miami with our supermodels. When I owned Ultimo, I sold it five years ago now. I was so down and so depressed.
''Rachel Hunter said to me, 'Why don't you treat your body like a business?' So I think that was the first part of the journey for me.
''Then [my weight] was up and down due to my divorce. And then, the business, it gives you stress every day.
''So when I came off this wagon, I would just binge. But now, I would say in the last 18 months I've really got my mind sorted. I know what to do.''
