Michelle Keegan is building a make-up room in her new home.

The 33-year-old actress and her husband Mark Wright have submitted plans for a £1.3 million luxury pad in Essex and Michelle is set to get a separate room just for her cosmetics.

Michelle's make-up room will be attached to a huge dressing room on the first floor of the lavish abode, according to The Sun Online.

Meanwhile, Michelle previously admitted she can't leave home without her eye lift cream.

The star always carries around Janjira's Marine Radiant White Brightening Eye Lift lotion in her bag, which she has revealed she uses ''every morning'' right before she goes on set to start filming for a television series or her fashion shoots.

Speaking about her essential beauty cosmetics, the 'Our Girl' star said: ''I am championing this eye cream - it is by Janjira. I have it in my handbag, and use it every morning at the moment before I go on set.''

And the brunette beauty also ''slathers'' on the brands body butter, which leaves her skin feeling ''so lovely and soft''.

She added: ''I've been slathering on this Janjira body butter. It smells really exotic and leaves my skin feeling so lovely and soft.''

Meanwhile, Michelle also believes ''simplicity is the key'' to looking great.

Speaking previously to BANG Showbiz, she said: ''I can't think of the biggest [fashion] regret. Don't get me wrong there's been a few, but I can't think of one that stands out. I'm sure there's been red carpet looks in the past where I've gone so OTT with my hair, the make-up, the dress, that I wouldn't do now. You're just new to it all and I just didn't know what was right and what was wrong at the time, and I was young at the time so I thought the bigger the better; the bigger the hair the better, the more make-up the better, the dress.

''And I always think now simplicity is the key. I prefer to wear a very simple outfit now and my hair to be simple, make-up to be very simple, and I think that comes across better in pictures.''