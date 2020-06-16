Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright have reportedly been told to make sure their new £1.3 million home is wildlife friendly.

The loved up couple are knocking down the country house to create a giant property in its place, but animal experts are said to have laid out some conditions for the mansion in rural Essex.

As well as calling for bat and bird boxes, an official report into the plans insisted builders must create hedgehog-friendly fences, and they can't disturb birds nesting nearby.

Furthermore, it's also noted the property's trenches could be a hazard to small mammals which could drown at the bottom.

In addition, the report - which was sent by an ecologist to Epping Forest District Council - limits the amount of lights which can be used outdoors in order to prevent them from disturbing nocturnal animals.

An inside told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''It's a bit of a pain but one of those things when you're building such a big house in a rural spot.

''Of course they will just get on with it. They're very excited about the new life they're building together at the property.''

The report comes after the pair - who married in 2015 - put in plans for their new five bedroom pad, which will feature an outdoor pool shielded by new trees, as well as a landscaped garden.

The home will include a huge makeup room - which connects to an even bigger dressing room - while there will also be a large bar opening into the garden.

Meanwhile Michelle and Mark, both 33, are currently spending a lot of time together during the coronavirus lockdown.

The 'Our Girl' actress recently admitted their experience hasn't been entirely plain-sailing.

She said: ''When he leaves his pants on the floor, I won't move them. They can stay there for a few days at a time - until he works out that they need to be picked up.''