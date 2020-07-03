Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright are launching a new fashion brand.

The superstar couple, both 33, recently filed paperwork with Companies House to launch Mysa Ventures, which has listed its business as ''retail sale of clothing in specialised stores'', according to The Sun Online.

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that Michelle has earned more than £4 million since leaving 'Coronation Street'.

The former cobbles star - who earned £60,000 a year when she played Tina McIntyre from 2008 until her exit in 2014 - has raked in an average of £700,000 a year since her exit.

Accounts from her company Rosia Promotions Ltd revealed the actress made £500,000 in both 2015 and 2016, and this doubled to £1 million in each of the following two years.

In 2019, Michelle earned £1.2 million, meaning her average over the five years is more than 11 times her 'Corrie' salary.

Since leaving the ITV soap, the 'Our Girl' star has explored other roles, while modelling for the likes of Lipsy and Very, and promoting beauty products for Ambre Solaire.

An insider told the Daily Mirror newspaper: ''It was a massive decision to leave Britain's most popular show but she knew she could make far more cash away from 'Coronation Street'.

''She had to turn down a number of lucrative deals while she was on 'Corrie' because soap stars aren't allowed to advertise.

''Now she is free to plug what she wants - and she is getting some good acting work, too.''