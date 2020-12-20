Michael Stipe has given himself the “challenge” of writing all the music on his upcoming solo album.

The former R.E.M. frontman previously relied on his bandmates to add the melodies and soundscapes to his lyrics but he doesn't want to rely on other musicians for his solo LP.

He told Uncut magazine: “What I have at the moment are 18 pieces of music that I’m working on. Some of them are much more complete than others – some have lyrics, others don’t.

“I threw a bunch of barricades in my path by deciding to compose myself with a lot of this music.

“I’ve never written music before, which means I’m coming from a completely different vantage point than I ever did with R.E.M..

“I’m writing for things that I’ve never had any experience with whatsoever. But that’s where I get excited.

“I can’t play an instrument, so that makes composing for me that much more thrilling, because I really don’t know what I’m doing and I’m not afraid of stupid sounds. So banging around on synthesisers is, for me, an easy way to create.”

The ‘Losing My Religion’ hitmaker isn’t concerned about what others think of his music.

He said: “I want something that’s gonna make me feel like I’m really living in the moment. At the age of 60, I don’t really want to do things that are easy.

“I can do whatever the f*** I want, in essence. I’m at that point in my life where I don’t really have to please anyone but myself.”