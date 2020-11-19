Michael Shannon has joined the cast of 'Bullet Train' alongside Brad Pitt, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and more.
Michael Shannon is the latest actor to board 'Bullet Train'.
According to Deadline, the 'Knives Out' star has joined the star-studded cast for David Leitch's big screen adaptation of the Japanese novel, 'Maria Beetle', by Kotaro Isaka.
It's not currently known what role he will play.
Shannon joining the Brad Pitt-led flick comes days after it was revealed that Zazie Beetz has joined the cast, which also boasts Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry and Andrew Koji.
'Bullet Train' tells the story of a group of assassins with different motives aboard a train in Tokyo, Japan.
Zak Olkewicz is on script duties.
Leitch - who helmed 'Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw' - and his wife Kelly McCormick will produce the film, through their company 87North, as will Antoine Fuqua and Kat Samick, while Brittany Morrissey will executive produce.
Shannon's other upcoming roles include the coming-of-age drama 'Swing' and comedy 'Shriver', which sees him star alongside Kate Hudson and Don Johnson.
Beetz - who was nominated for an Emmy award for her role in TV series 'Atlanta - has previously starred in 'Nine Days', 'The Joker', 'Deadpool 2' and 'Lucy in the Sky'.
She is currently filming Jeymes Samuel’s 'The Harder They Fall'.
Meanwhile, Brad - who won an Academy Award and Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor for 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' - is attached to co-star with Emma Stone in Damien Chazelle’s movie 'Babylon'.
However, production on that movie has been pushed back to 2021, leaving room in his schedule for 'Bullet Train'.
Machine Gun Kelly strays into the pop-punk culture of the mid-2000s with the video for his track 'Forget Me Too' featuring Halsey and Blink-182's...
We're not really sure what we were expecting from Filipino-British singer-songwriter Beabadoobee's debut studio album Fake It Flowers, but it...
In what is probably one of the greatest internet diss tracks of all time, Larray Merritt takes aim at all the YouTube and TikTok stars who have been...
It's impossible not to feel for Justin Bieber after watching the video for his latest single 'Lonely' performed with producer Benny Blanco.
For what is possibly the best queer anthem of the year, King Princess unveils a brand new video starring an AI version of herself.
On September 11th 2001, the America was hit by one of the worst tragedies imaginable;...
It's 1963 and Elisa (Sally Hawkins) has spent her life trying to be as normal...
While this film tackles a huge issue in the history of race relations in America,...
It's been seven years since designer Tom Ford made a splash with his award-winning writing-directing...
For a short time, Edward and Susan had a happy marriage, they lived in a...
This movie is based on a real meeting between Elvis Presley and Richard Nixon in...
Gifted director Jeff Nichols takes on another genre in his fourth film with actor Michael...
After 2013's beefy Man of Steel, director Zack Snyder goes even bigger and darker with...
Every superhero has a dark side and being 100% human, Batman is in doubt over...
Who would've thought that Elvis and Richard Nixon would become allies? When Elvis sporadically showed...
This blending of the stoner bromance with the Christmas comedy works surprisingly well, layering gross-out...
What happens when two superheroes with vastly differing opinions come head to head? Well, not...
Alton is a very special young boy who has been given a unique gift. When...
Ever since Chris, Ethan and Isaac were young, the trio of friends have always spent...