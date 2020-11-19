Michael Shannon is the latest actor to board 'Bullet Train'.

According to Deadline, the 'Knives Out' star has joined the star-studded cast for David Leitch's big screen adaptation of the Japanese novel, 'Maria Beetle', by Kotaro Isaka.

It's not currently known what role he will play.

Shannon joining the Brad Pitt-led flick comes days after it was revealed that Zazie Beetz has joined the cast, which also boasts Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry and Andrew Koji.

'Bullet Train' tells the story of a group of assassins with different motives aboard a train in Tokyo, Japan.

Zak Olkewicz is on script duties.

Leitch - who helmed 'Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw' - and his wife Kelly McCormick will produce the film, through their company 87North, as will Antoine Fuqua and Kat Samick, while Brittany Morrissey will executive produce.

Shannon's other upcoming roles include the coming-of-age drama 'Swing' and comedy 'Shriver', which sees him star alongside Kate Hudson and Don Johnson.

Beetz - who was nominated for an Emmy award for her role in TV series 'Atlanta - has previously starred in 'Nine Days', 'The Joker', 'Deadpool 2' and 'Lucy in the Sky'.

She is currently filming Jeymes Samuel’s 'The Harder They Fall'.

Meanwhile, Brad - who won an Academy Award and Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor for 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' - is attached to co-star with Emma Stone in Damien Chazelle’s movie 'Babylon'.

However, production on that movie has been pushed back to 2021, leaving room in his schedule for 'Bullet Train'.