Michael Kors is planning to stage a digital show to present his spring 2021 collection.

The 60-year-old designer previously announced he wouldn't be showing at New York Fashion Week this year, but he's now confirmed plans to stage a digital event in October.

He explained: ''It is key for us to be able to bring our collection to life and translate that in-person runway show experience as best as possible to the digital world.

''To ensure the press and consumers alike are able to view the clothes and accessories in detail, virtually, is my top priority.''

The world-famous designer has confirmed he will be presenting the collection to members of the press on October 14.

And then on October 15, he'll be staging an event for the general public.

Kors previously called for a change to the fashion calendar, saying it's ''time for a new approach for a new era''.

The designer - whose brand is best known for making handbags and accessories - said earlier this year: ''I have for a long time thought that the fashion calendar needs to change.

''It's exciting for me to see the open dialogue within the fashion community about the calendar - from Giorgio Armani to Dries Van Noten to Gucci to YSL to major retailers around the globe - about ways in which we can slow down the process and improve the way we work.

''We've all had time to reflect and analyse things, and I think many agree that it's time for a new approach for a new era.''