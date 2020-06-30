Michael Kors has made a £28 million product donation to the non-profit Delivering Good.

The donations will aid people impacted by poverty and disasters across the US, including New York City, Pennsylvania, Nevada, Los Angeles, Texas and Orlando.

Kors said in a statement: ''I've always believed that long-lasting change needs to happen at both the local and national level. With Delivering Good, we're able to donate our product and know that it will be provided to the local communities and organisations throughout the country that need it most. If we have learned anything during these trying times, it's that when you are able to help, you should.''

The company has also partnered with World Food Programme once again, to raise funds for the WFP in their response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A new Watch Hunger Stop LOVE T-shirt has been released, with 100 per cent of profits going to the WFP as they continue the fight against child hunger.

A message on Instagram stated: ''In good times and bad, food is love. That's why we're donating all profits from this special-edition #WatchHungerStop T-Shirt to the @WorldFoodProgramme, which is helping feed hungry children around the world even while schools are closed due to COVID-19 (sic).''

Michael Kors will also donate up to two million meals to WFP before the end of September.