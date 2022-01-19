Michael Keaton was determined to make a quality movie as he returned to the role of Batman.

The 70-year-old star will reprise his role as the Caped Crusader in 'The Flash' and admits that making a good film was a key condition for his return as Bruce Wayne after three decades.

The Hollywood actor also explained that he considered returning as Batman even before Warner Bros. approached him to star in the upcoming blockbuster.

Michael told SiriusXM's 'The Jess Cagle Show': "I thought, 'Boy, what would that be like?' And then, coincidentally, there were murmurs, and I got a call from Warner Bros. They wanted to talk to me about something and there were hints of Batman."

He added: "It has to be good. There's no reason to do it if it's not good. I'm not gonna really change anything."

The 'Beetlejuice' actor explained that he had "fun" on the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) project and praised the director Andy Muschietti.

Michael said: "I just jumped in and had fun. And why would you not? You know, I mean, director Andy Muschietti is fantastic, and it's really creative. I don't know. It's fun."

He also discussed the difference to playing the iconic hero now to when he last donned the Batsuit in the 1992 movie 'Batman Returns'.

Keaton recalled: "It was a job. And then the next one was a job, and I enjoyed it. But then over time – and then the third one, I just couldn't do.

"I just thought, 'Well, this is not good. This is not good. I just can't do it. I'll blow my brains out. Just can't live with myself.' And so I walked away."

The 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' star added that attention surrounding the role wore him down.

Michael said: "At some point, you're a jerk if you don't go (to conventions). This is a legitimate world. You're no better or worse than this, but I'm naive."