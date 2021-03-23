Michael Keaton has suggested his Batman return in 'The Flash' isn't yet guaranteed as he has not read the final draft of the script.
Michael Keaton has suggested that his Batman return is not guaranteed.
The 69-year-old actor is reportedly set to reprise the role of the iconic superhero in DC Extended Universe blockbuster 'The Flash' but has hinted that he is yet to fully commit to the project as he hasn't read the final draft of the script.
Keaton said: "I mean, you know, to tell you the truth, somewhere on my iPad is an iteration of the whole 'Flash' thing that I haven't had time yet.
"I called them and said, I have to be honest with you. I can't look at anything right now. I'm so deep into this thing I'm doing. Also, I'm prepping a thing I'm producing and getting ready to do down the road that I'll be in, and I feel responsible to that.
"So, yeah, there is that. I'm not being cute or coy. If I talked about it, I'll be just b********* you. I don't really know. I have to look at the last draft."
Keaton portrayed The Dark Knight in Tim Burton's 1989 flick 'Batman' and the 1992 sequel 'Batman Returns' and his performances in the cape and cowl are widely considered amongst the best seen on the big screen.
The Hollywood icon admits that the coronavirus pandemic is a major concern for him and will be important in deciding whether he stars in 'The Flash', which stars Ezra Miller in the lead role and is also set to see Ben Affleck return as Batman, whom he played in 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' and 'Justice League'.
He told Deadline: "I keep my eye more on the COVID situation in the UK than anything. That will determine everything, and so that's why I'm living outside the city here on 17 acres, staying away from everybody, because the COVID thing has got me really concerned.
"So, that's my first thing about all projects. I look at it and go, is this thing going to kill me, literally? And you know, if it doesn't, then we talk."
