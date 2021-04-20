Hollywood veteran Michael Keaton is poised to appear in the role of Batman in 'The Flash'.
Michael Keaton is reprising the role of Batman in 'The Flash'.
The 69-year-old actor - who previously played the iconic superhero in 'Batman' in 1989 and in 'Batman Returns' in 1992 - has joined the cast of the upcoming film starring Ezra Miller.
The much-anticipated movie began production work in London on Monday (19.04.21) and The Wrap reports that Michael has committed himself to the project, even though he previously suggested that concerns about the coronavirus pandemic in the UK might cause him to walk away.
Speaking about his planned return to the role, he recently told Deadline: "To be honest with you, you know what worries me more than anything about all this stuff? It’s COVID.
"I’m more concerned. I keep my eye more on the COVID situation in the UK than anything. That will determine everything, and so that’s why I’m living outside the city here on 17 acres, staying away from everybody, because the COVID thing has got me really concerned."
However, Michael admitted he'd be happy to join the project if the makers of the movie could ensure his safety.
He said: "That’s my first thing about all projects.
"I look at it and go, is this thing going to kill me, literally? And you know, if it doesn’t, then we talk.”
The upcoming movie will see Ezra, 28 - who has previously appeared in the 'Fantastic Beasts' franchise - star as the titular character. In the film, he travels back in time to prevent the death of his mother and en route, he comes across Batman.
'The Flash' is scheduled to be released in November 2022.
Why has pop-punk made a 2020s resurgence?
One of the most diverse line-ups we've seen for a major awards show in a while.
Having formed in 1999, Kings Of Leon went on to release their debut album, Youth & Young Manhood in 2003, but it was in April 2007 when they released...
Will you be logging on for virtual Glastonbury this May?
Her new lingerie photos have divided opinion across the internet.
Ahead of the release of their tenth studio album 'Let The Bad Times Roll', The Offspring unveil an extremely trippy (if appropriate) video for the...
This may be the third reboot of this franchise in 15 years, risking audience exhaustion,...
Mitch Rapp truly has nothing left in his life to lose. Following the death of...
It turns out that Tony Stark makes a better Avenger than a mentor. After a...
This is the story of Ray Kroc, the man who created the concept of McDonald's....
Peter Parker is a teenager who has a lot to deal with after being bitten...
This film demonstrates that you don't need guns to make an exciting thriller. Based on...
Michael Rezendes is a dedicted reporter for the Boston Globe and part of their Spotlight...
Utterly charming, this silly prequel rewrites the origin story of the minions and sends them...
Since the dawn of time, the Minions have been desperately looking for a master. From...
It's a wonder why the prehistoric tribe of Minions have managed to survive so long...
Mexican filmmaker Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu continues to reject traditional narrative structures with this whizzy, ambitious...
The cast and crew of 'Birdman' discuss the visionary filming techniques behind the movie in...
Riggan Thomas (Michael Keeton) is faced with a serious problem. In an attempt to make...