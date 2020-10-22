Michael Keaton is unable to "confirm" whether he will be playing Batman again in 'The Flash'.
Michael Keaton has kept tight-lipped on rumours that he will be playing Batman again.
The 69-year-old actor is reportedly set to reprise the role of The Caped Crusader opposite Ezra Miller's Barry Allen in 'The Flash' but is unable to "confirm anything" at the moment.
During an appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live', Michael said: "We're having discussions, as they say. We're talking about it. We'll see if it happens."
Keaton played Bruce Wayne and his crime-fighting alter-ego in Tim Burton's two movies, 1989's 'Batman' and 1992's 'Batman Returns' in 1992 and the two movies are still both considered classics of the superhero genre now.
The actor also joked with Kimmel that all "127" previous "Batmen" will be making an appearance in the DC Extended Universe movie.
Andy Muschietti's motion picture deals with multiple universes which is why Keaton's Batman can be part of the story.
If Keaton signs up he will definitely be joined in the movie by a fellow former Batman in the form of Ben Affleck, whose Dark Knight saved the world with Miller's Flash in 'Justice League' and are part of the same universe.
Muschietti, 47, said: "(Affleck's Batman) is a very substantial part of the emotional impact of the movie. The interaction between Affleck's Wayne will bring an emotional level that we haven't seen before.
"It's Barry's movie, it's Barry's story, but their characters are more related than we think. They both lost their mothers to murder, and that's one of the emotional vessels of the movie. That's where the Affleck Batman kicks in."
Muschietti added that he was glad to be working with Affleck – who has been replaced as Batman by Robert Pattinson in a new standalone story – as he has previous experience of directing films as well as acting.
He said: "I'm glad to be collaborating with someone who has been on both sides of the camera, too. He understands."
With her fifth studio album 'Infinite Things' set to be released later this year, Paloma Faith unveils a music video for her newest song 'Better Than...
Remembering the iconic Toots Hibbert (1942-2020).
'The Great Escape' was released on this day (September 11th) in 1995.
We were actually quite excited about Marilyn Manson's WE ARE CHAOS. The question is whether or not we were sorely disappointed...
World Suicide Prevention Day is the day to remember some of the world's greatest artists.
Few bands reach the legendary status of of the greatest rock 'n' roll band in the world.
With his forthcoming album 'Heavy is the Head' set for release this December, Stormzy has dropped an animated video for a new single entitled...
It's time to start letting women be empowered by their sexual attitudes.
This may be the third reboot of this franchise in 15 years, risking audience exhaustion,...
Mitch Rapp truly has nothing left in his life to lose. Following the death of...
It turns out that Tony Stark makes a better Avenger than a mentor. After a...
This is the story of Ray Kroc, the man who created the concept of McDonald's....
Peter Parker is a teenager who has a lot to deal with after being bitten...
This film demonstrates that you don't need guns to make an exciting thriller. Based on...
Michael Rezendes is a dedicted reporter for the Boston Globe and part of their Spotlight...
Utterly charming, this silly prequel rewrites the origin story of the minions and sends them...
Since the dawn of time, the Minions have been desperately looking for a master. From...
It's a wonder why the prehistoric tribe of Minions have managed to survive so long...
Mexican filmmaker Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu continues to reject traditional narrative structures with this whizzy, ambitious...
The cast and crew of 'Birdman' discuss the visionary filming techniques behind the movie in...
Riggan Thomas (Michael Keeton) is faced with a serious problem. In an attempt to make...