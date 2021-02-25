Michael Fassbender is in talks for a role in David Fincher's Netflix assassin drama 'The Killer'.
Michael Fassbender is in talks to star in 'The Killer'.
The 43-year-old actor is in negotiations to feature in David Fincher's assassin drama on Netflix, although Michael's representatives and the streamer are yet to confirm the deal.
'The Killer' tells the story of a cold-blooded assassin who starts to develop a conscience, causing him to begin emotionally cracking. It is based on a graphic novel by Alexis Nolent.
Andrew Kevin Walker, who has worked with Fincher on 'Seven', 'Fight Club' and 'The Game', is writing the script with Cean Chaffin serving as a producer.
The project marks the latest collaboration between Fincher and Netflix after the filmmaker signed a four-year deal with the streaming giant.
He recently directed 'Mank' for Netflix, a drama that chronicles Herman Mankiewicz's efforts to finish the script for the iconic movie 'Citizen Kane'. It stars Gary Oldman in the titular role and has been tipped for success at the Oscars.
David previously praised Netflix for making the type of films that have fallen out of favour with traditional Hollywood studios.
The 58-year-old director said: "I've never been happier working at a place than I am at Netflix.
"They're building a repository. It's a nice thing that movies have a place to exist where you don't necessarily have to shove them into spandex summer of affliction winter."
Fassbender is also set to play the lead role in the sports-themed comedy drama 'Next Goal Wins' from director Taika Waititi.
The flick is based on a 2014 documentary of the same name and tells the story of American Samoa's national football team and their coach Thomas Rongen's attempts to turn them from perennial losers into an outfit capable of qualifying for the FIFA World Cup.
As the second month of 2021 gets ever nearer we take a look at the new releases that are set to delight our ears over the coming weeks.
"With great regret, we must announce that this year's Glastonbury Festival will not take place," came the not altogether unexpected announcement from...
Here's what the public had to say about the death of Phil Spector.
Lana Del Rey takes her 60s vintage aesthetic to the extreme with the video for new single 'Chemtrails Over The Country Club'.
As negotiations continue, it's clear that the UK government doesn't have everyone's best interests at heart.
The singer awkwardly responded to potential backlash regarding her new album cover.
Five years ago, on the day of his 69th birthday and two days before his death, David Bowie released his 25th, and final studio album, 'Blackstar'.
With a cast and crew packed with A-list talent, this film seems like it should...
Harry Hole is an experienced detective who comes across one of the strangest murder cases...
Master filmmaker Ridley Scott is back to continue the story 10 years after the events...
In this early clip from Alien: Covenant, we see two technicians in full bodysuits approach...
With an extra dose of attitude and energy, this Irish comedy-drama hits us like a...
Ten years after the disastrous expedition that was Prometheus, another group of space explorers band...
The music scene of Austin, Texas becomes tainted by lust and illict desires as two...
Chad Cutler is an Irish traveller who entered a life of crime at a young...
Hopes were high that this film might finally crack the curse of movies based on...
Callum Lynch is a criminal facing the death sentence but is given a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity...
With a sweeping, picturesque setting and emotive performances, this dramatic epic will appeal to moviegoers...
X-Men Apocalypse comes as the ninth instalment in the X-Men film series and stars Jennifer...
The Light Between Oceans comes as a new drama film and sees the themes of...