Michael Dowse is to direct a film adaptation based on the video game series 'Just Cause'.
Michael Dowse is to helm the movie adaptation of video game 'Just Cause'.
The 47-year-old filmmaker is adapting the project from a script penned by Derek Kolstad, who has previously worked on the 'John Wick' trilogy. The movie is being produced by Robert Kulzer for Constantin Film and Adrian Askarieh for Prime Universe Film.
The movie will follow a similar plot to the video games that feature Rico Rodriguez on a mission to stop mercenary group The Black Hand. Rodriguez has and 'agent of chaos approach' to taking down bad guys and the popular franchise has sold over 35 million copies worldwide.
There have no announcements on casting yet, but the motion picture will have a female co-lead alongside the actor who portrays Rodriguez.
Michael's previous credits include action comedies 'Stuber' and 'Coffee & Kareem', with the former starring Kumail Nanjiani and Dave Bautista.
The 'Just Cause' project has long been mooted as Jason Momoa had been attached to play Rico in a flick directed by Brad Peyton.
Peyton explained how he convinced Momoa to star in the aborted movie as Rico is a ''bad-ass'' James Bond.
The 42-year-old filmmaker explained: ''When I talked to Jason about it, he was like, 'I want to do a bad-ass Bond. I want to do a guy that just sits on the beach and drinks.' I pitched him one of the first images from the game, which is the guy sitting on the beach and having a beer, and there's a boat out in the water. He hits a button, the boat blows up, and then he drinks his beer.''
It is now unclear whether Momoa will be involved in the new project following the change of director.
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
Wallace has just about giving up on finding love and relationships. He's dropped out of...
Whatever you think about It's All Gone Pete Tong the movie, it is unquestionably one...