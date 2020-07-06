Sir Michael Caine is set to host a podcast series called 'Heist with Michael Caine', where he will tell the real-life stories of the world's most famous heists, which inspired some of Hollywood's most iconic films.
The 87-year-old film icon will front the six-part storytelling series for Audible, which will launch on the audiobook and podcast platform on Tuesday (07.07.20).
'Heist with Michael Caine' will see the star voice a powerful set of stories that centre around extraordinary heists and robberies from around the world that have inspired some of Hollywood's most famous films.
In a press release, the 'Italian Job' star said: ''Throughout my career, I've been lucky enough to be involved in some of cinema's most famous heists, but the true stories in this series are utterly astounding.
''They really do mean it when they say fact is stranger than fiction - the ingenuity of the perpetrators, and the determination of those working to bring them to justice, is a marvel to listen to. To amend a much-loved phrase, this podcast will blow your bloody socks off.''
The series was mid-way through production when the coronavirus pandemic forced the UK to enter lockdown, but the 'Going in Style' actor ''powered through'' and continued working to record the podcasts remotely.
Aurelie De Troyer, Senior Vice President of International English Content at Audible, said: ''It's been an honour to work with Sir Michael on this series, as he tells the true stories of stranger-than-fiction crimes, which even Hollywood's best screenwriters couldn't dream up.
''The UK entered lockdown mid-way through production, but despite that challenge Sir Michael powered through. Working remotely with our team of producers and sound engineers to build a custom home set-up, he continued to record safely and diligently - and for that we are enormously grateful. This Audible original podcast shines a light on some of the most daring and industrious heists in recent history - it's a stunning, gripping listen.''
'Heist with Michael Caine' will be available to download exclusively on Audible starting July 7.
