Michael Buble hailed Luisana Lopilato as his ''hero'' in a sweet birthday tribute to his wife.

The 44-year-old singer - who has been married to the actress since 2011 - has taken to Instagram to mark's Luisana 33rd birthday, praising her ''faith, love, strength and selflessness''.

Alongside a photograph of Luisana and their three children - Noah, six, Elias, four, and Vida, 21 months - he wrote: ''Happy birthday Luisana. Thank you for guiding this family with your faith, love, strength and selflessness.

''You're our hero, and we are so proud of you and the woman you've become. (sic)''

In response, Luisana - who turned 33 on Monday (18.05.20) - wrote: ''I love u!! U are the rock of this family!!! [love heart emojis] (sic)''

Michael's sweet Instagram post came shortly after Luisana revealed they received ''a lot of threats'' in response to his treatment of her on social media.

The music star was subjected to abusive messages after he appeared to nudge his spouse with his elbow on Instagram Live.

Luisana - who was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina - explained: ''We received a lot of love from people but you wouldn't believe the amount of people who sent me photos with weapons saying they were going to kill Mike when he reached Argentina, photos of knives from people laughing and saying they were going to cut off his fingers, leave a bomb for us or give him a beating. It made me afraid and I still feel a little bit frightened.

''It's not nice to receive death threats. There were a lot of threats. The positive messages we received outnumbered them but I am worried for my family.

''I suffered a lot with what happened. It caused Mike a lot of pain too. He loves Argentina and he loves being with me in Argentina when I'm working.

''He loves the friends he has in Argentina. Can you imagine what it feels like to receive a photo from Argentina of a youngster holding a weapon and the warning: 'This is what you're going to get when you come here!'''