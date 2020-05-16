Michael Buble received death threats after an Instagram Live video with his wife went viral.

After Michael, 44, appeared to nudge his spouse Luisana Lopilato, 32, with his elbow in the clip, outraged fans took to social media to accuse him of being abusive and Luisana has revealed that Michael subsequently received terrifying death threats.

Speaking on TV show 'Intrusos', in her native Argentina, Luisana explained: ''We received a lot of love from people but you wouldn't believe the amount of people who sent me photos with weapons saying they were going to kill Mike when he reached Argentina, photos of knives from people laughing and saying they were going to cut off his fingers, leave a bomb for us or give him a beating. It made me afraid and I still feel a little bit frightened.

''It's not nice to receive death threats. There were a lot of threats. The positive messages we received outnumbered them but I am worried for my family. I suffered a lot with what happened. It caused Mike a lot of pain too. He loves Argentina and he loves being with me in Argentina when I'm working. He loves the friends he has in Argentina. Can you imagine what it feels like to receive a photo from Argentina of a youngster holding a weapon and the warning: 'This is what you're going to get when you come here!'

''Mike is a gentleman who is always concerned with trying to make me even more happy than I already am.''

Model and actress Luisana - who has children Noah, six, Elias, four, and Vida, 21 months, with Michael - previously defended Michael after he suffered backlash over the video and hit out at the ''disrespectful lies'' about her husband.

She tweeted: ''It's incredible how some human beings are!! While we suffer this pandemic and we live moments of confinement, anguish, fear, loneliness and uncertainties of all kinds! Every day we go out with my husband to do lives to bring you a little joy, entertainment and we have to listen and see what malicious people publish without knowing anything about our family. I want you to know that I have no doubts who my husband is and I would choose him a thousand times over!! It's not fair! This person is doing harm and taking advantage of this pandemic where people are suffering, dying to have fame and more followers.

''[These are] lies that I will not allow because [it] disrespects my family, so I ask you, who have trusted me so much over the years, that you do not allow it either! Without more to say and doing what I think is right when they mess with my family, I leave the consequences to God! The world needs more than ever 'love, hope, values, unity and solidarity' NOT these types of people.''