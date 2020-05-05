Michael Buble became a ''hypochondriac'' after his son's cancer diagnosis.

The 'Everything' hitmaker's world was turned upside down when his six-year-old son Noah was diagnosed with liver cancer three years ago and whilst he is now in remission, Michael admits he has become so much more conscious of his health nowadays.

Speaking about his decision to get an MRI after using a sledgehammer on 'Celebrity IOU' with the Property Brothers, he said: ''With what I went through with my son, I'm a hypochondriac... I thought, 'Oh my god, oh my god, I'm dying,' because there was literally like, a bump. It turns out that I'm just out of shape and I'm a wimp and the sledgehammer was too much for me - but I got in there. I refused to not be in there with them ... I don't know what I did. It was so bad that I went and got an MRI after.''

Meanwhile, Michael previously admitted he fears his son's post-cancer check ups.

He said: ''We have to take him every three months for check ups, and it's really scary ... One of the first things a doctor told me at one of the hospitals we'd gone to was to stay strong and help each other through this. When we had asked why the doctors keep telling us that, this friend of ours who works with families going through things like this, said that something like 92 per cent of couples who go through this ... get divorced. And many of the eight per cent who don't, have more children. And of course, my wife and I thought, here we are with a beautiful daughter.''

Michael also has Elias, four, and Vida, 21 months, with his wife Luisana Lopilato.